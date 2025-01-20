Littlehampton seeks nominations for Town Merit Awards
Those who work tirelessly to improve the quality of life of our residents, continuously contribute to a particular issue which has wide reaching benefits for Littlehampton or help enhance the town’s reputation can be nominated.
Past award winners include Dance Industry Studios, in recognition of opportunities and high-quality training for Littlehampton residents in all genres of dance for 38 years, Mrs Allison Whitburn, in recognition of her role as a community champion at Morrisons by running the uniform swap at Chilgrove House and also arranged for a local school to receive snacks for pupils in need and Russell Hayler in recognition of serving as Littlehampton’s Remembrance Day Parade Marshall for many years before stepping down.
Speaking about the Nomination Appeal, Mayor of Littlehampton, Councillor Sean Lee, said: “We are truly grateful for the kind and generous community we have in Littlehampton -something I have witnessed numerous times. From individuals driving charitable initiatives to teams of devoted volunteers providing various services that enhance people's lives, whether through essential support or entertainment, their efforts are remarkable. The Merit Awards serve as a humble way to recognise and publicly express our gratitude for these contributions.”
Nominations can be made through the Council’s website littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/merit-awards or by filling in a form which can be posted to you, call us on 01903 730263 to request. Closing date is Monday 3 March.