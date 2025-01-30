Littlehampton Sports Awards – don’t miss out, nominate now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The initiative, managed by Littlehampton Sports Forum and the Town Council, is aimed at recognising the achievements and contributions made by local sporting heroes and community champions.
Anyone from junior to senior, team and individual as well as off-pitch heroes can be put forward for an award; there are ten categories to choose from.
The award categories are as follows:
Sportsperson of the Year – Sponsored by the Littlehampton Times
Young Sportsperson of the Year – Sponsored by Littlehampton Traders
Coach of the Year – Sponsored by Walsh Pest Control
Sports Team of the Year – Sponsored by Mewsbrook Park Café
Youth Sports Team of the Year – Sponsored by Bond of Friendship Lodge No. 9117
Administrator of the Year – Sponsored by Going Spare
Contribution to Youth Sports – Sponsored by Norfolk Bowls Club
Contribution to Disabled Sports – Sponsored by FA Holland & Son
Unsung Hero (dedicated to non-sporting people who have made invaluable contributions in the last 12 months) – Sponsored by Mewsbrook Park Café
Lifetime Contribution to Sport - Mayor’s Award
The Chair of the Town Council’s Community Resources Committee, Councillor Freddie Tandy, said: “The Sports Awards provide a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the outstanding athletes from Littlehampton, while also recognising the essential contributions of individuals who support our local teams through various clubs and organisations. We encourage you to submit your nominations now to honour the dedication and hard work demonstrated by our community.”
The closing date will be Monday 10 March 2025 and nominations will be considered by a judging panel with the winners announced at the Annual Town Meeting on Thursday 24 April.
Nominations can be made online via .littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/sports-awards or pick up your nomination form from the Town Council Offices.