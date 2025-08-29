Littlehampton Town Show launches 2026 fundraising calendar

The calendar has become a much-loved tradition, showcasing stunning photographs of Littlehampton submitted by talented local photographers. A special thank you goes to all who entered - and especially to the winning contributors whose images will brighten the pages month by month.

Winning images are from Lilla Wantuch-Michalska, Santa Salmina, Jasmina Jakab, Elaine Maguire, Jo Steele, Bob Hart, Anita Buckley and Trevor Whittle.

As well as beautiful photography, the calendar includes key local event dates, making it both practical and personal for the Littlehampton community.

There’s still time to exhibit at the Town Show as the deadline for sending in entry forms is on Wednesday 10 September. Everyone is welcome to take part. If you have never taken part before there is a guide on our website explaining how it all works www.littlehamptontownshow.co.uk

Pete Buckley, chair of the Town Show committee said ‘As Chair of the Littlehampton Town Show committee, I’m delighted to invite everyone to join us for this year’s celebration of our town’s creativity, community spirit, and hard work. The Town Show is always a highlight of our community calendar, and this year will once again bring together friends, neighbours, and visitors for a fantastic day out. Be sure to pick up one of our fundraising calendars - and our sincere thanks go to the local photographers whose wonderful images have made this year’s edition possible.

“I’d like to take a moment to acknowledge our gardeners and allotment growers. This year’s weather has been particularly challenging, and I know many have faced a real battle to bring their entries to the show bench. Your determination and dedication are deeply appreciated - whatever the results on the day, your efforts are an inspiration to us all.

“Alongside the horticultural displays, I’m looking forward to seeing the huge variety of other creative entries - from baking and crafts to photography, art, and more. The talent in Littlehampton never ceases to amaze me, and I’m sure this year will be no exception.

“A heartfelt thank you goes to our sponsors, whose generous support makes this event possible. This year, a special thank you goes to Harbour Park and Cuff Miller, whose generosity has enabled us to purchase new trophies for the Overall Winner in the Children’s Section and the Overall Winner in Handicrafts, respectively. The previous trophies were filled with the names of past winners, leaving no space for future engravings. As treasured pieces of the Town Show’s history, these retired trophies will continue to be proudly displayed on the trophy table each year, alongside the new ones.

“Also, big thanks to Littlehampton Town Council who host us each year at the Family Fun Day - the two events combined together make a great day out for the whole family.

“I look forward to seeing you all at the show - let’s make it another day to remember!”

Copies of the calendar will be on sale at the Town Show and Family Fun Day, Rosemead Park, Littlehampton, on Saturday 13 September. At just £6 each, or two for £10, it also makes the perfect Christmas gift while supporting local fundraising efforts.

Don’t miss the chance to pick up your copy and celebrate Littlehampton all year round!

1 . Contributed JULY Lifeguards on Littlehampton Beach, by Anita Buckley Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed AUGUST Milky Way from the Pier, by Bob Hart Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed APRIL Sand Dunes at West Beach, by Jo Steele Photo: Submitted