Littlehampton Westie Wiggle!

Meeting at Edge by the Sea cafe from 9.30am, we will set off down onto the sand at 10am, and walk for around 45 minutes towards Rustington , before turning around and heading back to the cafe for refreshments.

There will be a collection pot for spare change (and notes) for the Westie Advice Group that helps many Westie owners with vet bills, financial support and advice, fostering and rehoming. In addition, local crafter Mavis and Dolly Pet Boutique will also have her stand selling her bright, fun and unique handmade dog apparel. The event is free to attend, but please bring cash for the collection and cards for the cafe, which is card only. Parking can be found across the road at East Green car park, pay and display or the Ringo app.