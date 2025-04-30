Littlehampton’s sporting champions celebrated at Annual Town Meeting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The annual Littlehampton Sports Forum and Town Council Sports Awards were held during this year's Annual Town Meeting on April 24. Led by Councillor Freddie Tandy, Chair of the Sports Forum, the awards celebrate the achievements and contributions of local athletes and off the pitch champions.

During the presentation, Councillor Freddie Tandy, who also chairs the Community Resources Committee, remarked: “It was wonderful to see such a variety of sports represented and to give out awards to those who do an incredible amount of work behind the scenes to keep groups thriving. Congratulations to all our winners.”

2025 SPORTS AWARDS CHAMPIONS

Sportsperson of the Year (Sponsored by The Littlehampton Times): Lewis Jones (para-swimmer)

The Mayor with Lewis Jones - Sportsperson of the Year

Young Sportsperson of the Year (Sponsored by Littlehampton Traders): Clara Pahl (tennis)

Contribution to Youth Sports (Sponsored by Norfolk Bowling Club): Littlehampton Rugby Club Minis, Coaching Team

Sports Administrator of the Year (Sponsored by Going Spare): Felix Gillett

Coach of the Year (Sponsored by Walsh Pest Control): John Mills (Rugby)

Group photo of the Sports Awards Winners

Sports Team of the Year (Sponsored by Mewsbrook Park Cafe): Littlehampton Rugby Club

Youth Sports Team of the Year (Sponsored by the Bond of Friendship Lodge No. 9117): Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club

Contribution to Disabled Sport (Sponsored by FA Holland Funeralcare): Nikki and Jamie Dalby of Wick Dynamos Inclusive Football

Unsung Hero (Sponsored by Mewsbrook Park Cafe): Charlotte Simpson (Freedom Leisure)

Mayor's Lifetime Contribution to Sport in Littlehampton: Clive Harvey of Tuff Fitty Triathlon Club