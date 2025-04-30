Littlehampton’s sporting champions celebrated at Annual Town Meeting
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
During the presentation, Councillor Freddie Tandy, who also chairs the Community Resources Committee, remarked: “It was wonderful to see such a variety of sports represented and to give out awards to those who do an incredible amount of work behind the scenes to keep groups thriving. Congratulations to all our winners.”
2025 SPORTS AWARDS CHAMPIONS
Sportsperson of the Year (Sponsored by The Littlehampton Times): Lewis Jones (para-swimmer)
Young Sportsperson of the Year (Sponsored by Littlehampton Traders): Clara Pahl (tennis)
Contribution to Youth Sports (Sponsored by Norfolk Bowling Club): Littlehampton Rugby Club Minis, Coaching Team
Sports Administrator of the Year (Sponsored by Going Spare): Felix Gillett
Coach of the Year (Sponsored by Walsh Pest Control): John Mills (Rugby)
Sports Team of the Year (Sponsored by Mewsbrook Park Cafe): Littlehampton Rugby Club
Youth Sports Team of the Year (Sponsored by the Bond of Friendship Lodge No. 9117): Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club
Contribution to Disabled Sport (Sponsored by FA Holland Funeralcare): Nikki and Jamie Dalby of Wick Dynamos Inclusive Football
Unsung Hero (Sponsored by Mewsbrook Park Cafe): Charlotte Simpson (Freedom Leisure)
Mayor's Lifetime Contribution to Sport in Littlehampton: Clive Harvey of Tuff Fitty Triathlon Club