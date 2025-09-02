Littlehampton's summer Love Local High Street events prove to be a hit!

Visitors could enjoy a history themed day with real Roman soldiers, an Arts, Craft & Music experience with live singers and dancers, a science and nature adventure including experiments, VR Headsets and grow your own greens as well as a Sports, Fitness & Wellbeing finale where you could test your strength and learn about the body!

The event days had visits from Glinda, Moana, Spider-Man and Stitch as well as The Mayor of Littlehampton stopping by. Littlehampton businesses also got involved as we had fitness and wellbeing workshops with Fit M Fun, clay making with Daina’s Art Studio, colouring competition at the Arcade Bookshop, workshops with Arun Youth Projects, crafts with Creative Heart, activity sheets with L.Guess Jewellers and an open house at the Littlehampton Badminton and Squash Club.

Last month, children aged up to 16 were invited to take part in the Summer Love Local Scavenger Hunt organised by Littlehampton Town Council with support from local businesses. The fun-filled activity challenged participants to find 12 summer-themed objects hidden throughout the Town Centre.

The Council is delighted to announce Darcie-Diana was the lucky winner of a fantastic hamper filled with generously donated gifts from Bah Humbug, L Guess, Felix Dancewear, Pier Road Art Gallery, Ricara, the Arcade Bookshop and Harbour Park.

Presenting the prize with representatives from local businesses, Town Mayor, Councillor Alan Butcher, said: “I’m thrilled so many families enjoyed taking part in this year’s scavenger hunt. Congratulations to Darcie-Diana for finding all the hidden items – I hope you and your family enjoy the special prize. A heartfelt thank you to all the businesses involved for their generous support and for providing such wonderful prizes!”

