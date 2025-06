On Sunday 15th December at 6pm at St Peter's Church Bexhill the Christmas Story will be told with a Living Crib starring "Rosie the Little Grey Pony" as the donkey.

Local people and children will be playing parts in the Nativity Story as we journey to Bethlehem through Bexhill Old Town.

Please come and join us on this journey and bring lanterns and torches.

It would be lovely if children could come dressed up and join in the story.