Local advice service offers support amidst changes to Winter Fuel Payments

Arun & Chichester Citizens Advice offers top tips on affording energy bills this winter amidst changes to Winter Fuel Payments.

On Monday 29th July the Chancellor announced changes to the Winter Fuel Payment (WFP).

The WFP is an annual one-off payment to help pensioners pay for heating during the winter, introduced in 1997. Depending on your age and if you live with somebody else who’s eligible, it could provide up to £300 towards your bills.

However, the new announcement means only those receiving Pension Credit or other means tested benefits will now be eligible for WFP.

Pension Credit is a weekly benefit to boost your income and is based on how much money you have coming in. If you've reached State Pension age, you might be able to apply for it.

We are aware that these changes might be confusing and worrying to some people who have already factored WFP into their household budget

Luca Badioli, Chief Executive Officer of Arun & Chichester Citizens Advice says: “People will understandably be worried about how this change will affect them, and while we agree that support for energy bills should be targeted at the people who most need it, we need to ensure that these changes do not result in people who should be receiving the Winter Fuel Payment missing out because they aren’t signed up to receive Pension Credit.

More broadly, we need to see increased support for people of all ages with the greatest energy needs, by for instance expanding the eligibility of the Warm Home Discount.

We know a third of people entitled to Pension Credit aren’t claiming it, so it’s more important than ever to apply for this benefit if you are entitled to it. If you are not currently in receipt of Pension Credit and would like to know if you are eligible, please contact us and we can help.”

Arun & Chichester Citizens Advice top tips for those looking for extra support this winter are:

· Talk to your supplier. The first thing to do if you’re struggling to pay your energy bills is speak to your supplier. They’re responsible for helping you come to a solution, like setting up an affordable repayment plan if you’ve fallen behind on bills.

· Fuel vouchers: If you have a prepayment meter and can’t afford to top up, you might be able to get a fuel voucher. These come in the form of a code in a letter, text message, or email, and you can use them to top up your meter at some shops or online if you have a smart meter.

· Local energy grants: You might be able to find grants or schemes run by your local council that can help you pay your energy bills. These are usually for emergency situations, like if you’ve lost your job and can’t afford to top up your meter.

· Other grants to help pay off energy debt: If you’re behind with your energy bills, you might be able to get a grant to help you pay off your debt. This might be from your energy company or a charitable trust.

· Priority Services Register: You may be able to get extra non-financial help from your gas and electricity supplier by signing up to the Priority Services Register (PSR).

The energy team at Arun and Chichester Citizens Advice offers free help and advice for all the above and more. For further information visit https://www.arunchichestercab.org.uk/energy or call our freephone number on 0800 145 6879

Arun and Chichester Citizens Advice are proud to be the founding members of “Tackling Fuel Poverty Together” a partnership that now includes Citizens Advice offices across the South and East of England as well as Distribution Network Operators, Water Companies and many more. Together, they want to ensure that everyone who needs energy advice or support can access it and reduce the risk of fuel poverty.