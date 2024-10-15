Local Advocate to Trek 100km Across Sahara Desert for Mental Health Resource

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rebecca, Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees at Mental Health Resource, is preparing for a remarkable adventure this November. She will embark on a 100km trek across the Sahara Desert, aiming to raise vital funds and awareness for mental health support services.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beginning 2nd November 2024, Rebecca will join a team of adventurers for an exhilarating five-day trek through one of the world’s most challenging environments. This endeavour is not merely a personal challenge; it is a commitment to enhancing the lives of countless individuals who rely on the services provided by Mental Health Resource, a Tunbridge Wells based charity, which provides residents across West Kent with free mental health support for as long as is needed, wellbeing tools and the opportunity to connect with others.

"Having worked with Mental Health Resource for several years, I understand the critical role our charity plays in supporting individuals facing mental health challenges," Rebecca stated. "From our advocacy service to a wide variety of support groups, our services are a lifeline. However, we cannot continue our work without essential funding."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trek will see Rebecca and her team navigating extreme conditions, including scorching daytime temperatures, and navigating rocky terrain and expansive sand dunes. "Every step will represent the struggles faced by those battling mental health issues," Rebecca shared. "It’s a physically demanding challenge I am ready to take on to make a real difference for those facing their own mental health challenges."

Staff at Mental Health Resource

Rebecca has already raised over £1,000 so far but is striving to raise even more to ensure that every effort made in the desert translates into real support for the local community. "Every donation, regardless of size, will directly contribute to our ongoing mental health initiatives," she emphasised.

She hopes her journey will inspire others to engage in their own challenges—be it fundraising or supporting loved ones through mental health journeys. "Together, we can ensure no one feels alone in their struggles."

Rebecca extends her heartfelt gratitude to those who have already supported her, including friends, family, and the Mental Health Resource team. "This trek will be one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, but knowing I’m making a difference makes it all worthwhile."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To support Rebecca's trek and help fund mental health support in the West Kent area, visit her fundraising page: JustGiving.com/rebecca-in-the-desert.

For further information, please see the Mental Health Resource website at www.mentalhealthresource.org.uk.