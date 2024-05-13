Local Age UK focuses on diagnosis, demand and donations this Dementia Action Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove (WSBH) is focusing on diagnosis, demand and donations this Dementia Action Week (13th – 19th May). The charity aims to help people get diagnosed by raising awareness of the condition and its early signs, highlight increasing demand for dementia services locally, and fundraise, in the hope of opening an additional dementia support group in Brighton.

Cases of dementia are increasing. There are currently 900,000 people living with dementia in the UK and this is projected to rise to 1.6 million by 2040. Estimates suggest there are almost 28,000 people over 65 living with dementia in our area and Age UK WSBH already offers a range of services for those living with the condition, their families, and carers.

Age UK WSBH’s Daybreak Service is an activity group which aims to promote confidence and social interaction, as well as offering respite for carers. As well as meeting those in the same boat, the charity offers activities to slow the progression of dementia, working on things like motor skills, memory and movement. The service runs in Bognor Regis, Rustington, Storrington, Horsham, Crawley, Burgess Hill and Brighton & Hove.

With public, corporate and grant support, the charity hopes to open an additional Daybreak group in Brighton in the year ahead, so more people with dementia have somewhere to turn.

Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove is raising awareness this Dementia Action Week

Charlie Rayner, Daybreak Dementia Services Manager said “Demand for dementia services is high and we’d love to open another support group locally, but we don’t currently have the funding we need to make it happen. We know that the progression of dementia symptoms can be slowed with early intervention, so prompt diagnosis and support is vital. Any donations towards our aim of establishing a new group locally would be very gratefully received and put to good use, getting a new group up and running, with specialist staff who really understand the impact dementia can have. Alternatively, if dementia is having an impact on your life, please get in touch, as we may be able to help. We don’t want people to suffer in silence.”

Age UK WSBH is also working with Alzheimer’s Society to host a dementia awareness afternoon, on Friday May 17th, from 12.30 – 3.30pm, at the Laburnum Centre, Bognor Regis, PO21 1UX. People can drop in to find out more about dementia, and the support available in the local area.

To donate to Age UK, either as an individual, or an organisation, you can call 0800 019 1310, or visit www.ageukwsbh.org.uk and click on the Lifeline Appeal, or the donate button. Just specify in your message that your donation is for dementia support services.

