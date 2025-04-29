Local Age UK launches ‘Act Now, Age Better’ campaign after research shows 76% of midlifers in the South East worry about staying healthy as they age

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove has launched a preventative campaign, ‘Act Now, Age Better’ today which encourages people to be more physically active in midlife (50 -65), to help ensure they are happier, heathier and more independent in later life.

New research released by Age UK today reveals that 76% of adults aged between 50–65 in the South-East worry about staying healthy as they age, and 69% worry about losing their independence as they age. When asked how they feel about how physically active they are, 48% said they felt that they don’t do enough or don’t do any physical activity. While many adults are taking positive steps to age better, misconceptions and barriers to participation in physical activities are holding others back, threatening long-term health.

The analysis shows that over half (54%) of adults aged 50-65 substantially underestimated the recommended weekly guidelines for physical activity, which include at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise, aiming to combine this with muscle-strengthening activities twice a week. This lack of awareness could lead to missed opportunities for preventative health benefits, such as reducing the risk of chronic diseases, improving mobility, and fostering good mental health.

With an ageing population everyone is living longer but not necessarily living longer in good health. With the right choices in midlife, we can help ourselves to maintain a healthier later life. Simple steps in our 50s and 60s can lead to major benefits down the road.

The Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove gym in Bognor Regis.

John Donoghue, Fitness and Wellbeing Manager at Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove said “We should all aim to keep moving as we age as even a little bit of regular activity can make a big difference. We work with people at our gym and in our classes to make exercise accessible, achievable and fun. We pride ourselves on creating an environment which isn’t intimidating and where people can just ‘have a go’. It’s so important as making regular physical activity a part of our routine helps sustain health, wellbeing and independence in later life. We have gym members in their 90s, so it’s never too late to start.”

The Age UK research showed that women, people on lower incomes and those with disabilities are less likely to say they are active enough and were more likely to say they felt discouraged from being physically active. Common challenges include health issues, fear of injury, lack of time and cost concerns. Sadly, 4% of respondents believe it’s too late to make a difference and 5% say they’re too old, underscoring the need for messaging that emphasises the lifelong benefits of starting or maintaining an active lifestyle.

The Act Now, Age Better campaign raises vital awareness of the importance of making small changes in midlife to help improve the quality of our later years. Age UK WSBH is calling on over 50s to start preparing for their health in later life as they would prepare financially with a pension. The message is clear: It’s never too late to make meaningful changes. By incorporating regular physical activity into daily routines, people can secure a healthier, happier and more independent future.

Age UK has created a new leaflet showingsome simple, effective ways to add more activity to our lives. For more information, as well as details of the Age UK WSBH exercise and activity clubs and classes, plus advice and inspiration on healthier ageing, please visit: www.ageukwsbh.org.ukor call 0800 019 1310.