Local appliances company bakes cakes for Midhurst Macmillan

C J Hampshire of Midhurst, the local specialists in domestic appliances, held their first coffee morning for Midhurst Macmillan, the town's specialist palliative care NHS service, on Saturday, August 10 and raised an impressive £562.75

The team at C J Hampshire opened the doors of their Midhurst shop to sell homemade cakes and savouries along with fresh filter coffee and tea, all in aid of Midhurst Macmillan. A raffle was also on offer with first prize a Lavazzo coffee machine generously donated by the company.

Organiser, Natalie, who manages the C J Hampshire office, had asked all team members to home bake something and said: "I was so delighted when everyone did, even those who don't usually bake, including the boss, Mark Harvey, who made a banana and walnut cake. Geoff, our delivery driver, made delicious fruit loves and they all sold out!".

Teresa from Tilly's of Midhurst Tea Room, who are next door to CJ Hampshire, was asked to choose the best of the home bakes but couldn't pick a winner, "They're all too good!" she exclaimed.

Natalie and Sandra of CJ Hampshire present their gift to Fundraising Manager, Emma.

Natalie and her colleagues hope to make this an annual event to raise the much-needed funds for the registered charity, Midhurst Palliative Care, that now helps fund the Midhurst Macmillan Service.

"So many of us know or have had contact with the nurses and doctors at Midhurst Macmillan and we just wanted to do our bit".

If you would like to do your bit, Midhurst Palliative Care is asking people sign up to host their own coffee morning on or around September 27 and support their local Macmillan Service.