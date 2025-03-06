Local artists’ work signed by Norman Cook to headline special art auction for Hove Lagoon

An exciting art auction is set to take place in March, featuring works by renowned local artists, with proceeds going towards the enhancement of Hove Lagoon, a treasured recreational space by the sea in Brighton and Hove. The auction will be hosted by Brighton & Hove Auctions in Woodingdean on March 14, 2025.

The artworks were created live at LagoonFest in September 2024, an event organised by Friends of Hove Lagoon to celebrate community spirit, creativity, and environmental efforts. Among the artists contributing pieces to the auction are Cassette Lord, known for his distinctive stencil-based street art; Carrie Stanley, whose immersive work captures personal experiences of the body and natural world; George Fox, an inventor and storyteller whose innovative artwork delves deep into the mechanics of things; and Pauly the Painter, a local favourite with a bold and energetic Impressionistic style. In addition to these headlining artworks, two other exceptional and valuable donated pieces will also be available for bidding.

Adding to the appeal of this unique collection, most of the artworks have been autographed by LagoonFest’s patron, the legendary DJ and producer Norman Cook, also known as Fatboy Slim.

All funds raised from the auction will go towards supporting LagoonFest, as well as various projects aimed at maintaining and improving Hove Lagoon.

The LagoonFest artworks

“We are incredibly grateful to the artists who have generously contributed their work and to Norman Cook for his continued support,” said Sue Johnson, secretary of Friends of Hove Lagoon and joint LagoonFest organiser . “This auction is a fantastic way to celebrate the creative energy of LagoonFest while ensuring we can continue to enhance and protect this wonderful space for the community.”

Brighton & Hove Auctions anticipates a strong turnout, with art lovers, collectors, and supporters of Hove Lagoon eager to get their hands on these one-of-a-kind pieces. Whether a longtime fan of Brighton’s vibrant art scene or a newcomer looking to support a great cause, attendees are sure to find something special at this exciting event.

Bidders will have the opportunity to participate either in person or online. Further details, including preview opportunities and bidding procedures, will be available through Friends of Hove Lagoon’s and Brighton & Hove Auctions’ websites and social media channels in the coming week.