Local Author Gill Thompson visits Rose Green WI

Ann Moore the Programme Secretary for Rose Green WI, found to her dismay the day before the May meeting, that the speaker was not available. Ann was delighted when Gill Thompson and her husband Paul were able to come to the rescue.

Gill was inspired to write a story about the children who in 1947 were transported to Australia on the ship Asturias bound for Fremantle. It wasn’t until 2009 that the British and Australian Governments issued an apology to many hundreds of orphaned and unwanted children who were sent overseas to improve “Australian Stock”.

Gill spent the next ten years researching and meeting people still residing in Australia, culminating in 2019 with the publication of “The Oceans Between Us”. Gill’s talk included her journey to becoming an author whilst also being able to shed light on a little-known part of history.

Gill has gone on to write more books about historical events that happened during the 2nd World War which affected children in a number of ways. The members of Rose Green WI were captivated by Gill’s presentation which included photos and recordings and gave enthusiastic applause at the conclusion of the talk.

The remainder of the evening was spent discussing this year’s WI National Federation Resolution.

The next meeting is on June the 11th at 7.30pm at the Aldwick Parish Committee Rooms in Priors Lane, when the speaker Hamish Brown will talk about “Stalking and the Stalker”.