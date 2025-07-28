Local author's book on his journey through the bowls world

Local writer and retired commercial insurance underwriter, Charles Wright, has released his first book, highlighting his sometimes controversial views on the game.

‘Wright On Bowls’ is a recently released book which takes the reader on a captivating journey through the world of Lawn Bowls, as recounted by the colourful and candid Charles Wright, a local author, who has played bowls for 40 years.

The writer takes us from his youth as a fiery goalkeeper and some unforgettable cricket escapades, to hilarious bowls anecdotes and poignant reflections on his sporting exploits. With wit and wisdom, he delves into the nuances of bowls, drawing on the experiences of some legendary players, as well as himself.

Wright is able to offer a unique perspective on the sport, blending humour, passion, and invaluable tips for both novices and seasoned players. This book is a delightful read, whether you play bowls or not, and it celebrates the joy, challenges and enduring spirit of this game which is beloved by so many.

The Oddfellows team in 1977 with Wright, top left.

The author is based locally, in Bexhill on Sea, and wrote for Bowls World magazine in the 1990’s. His monthly columns were always well received although his opinions will always split views from the establishment. In his youth, Wright was well known as a local footballer but it was when he took up bowls, that he excelled, winning two national titles, as well as over twenty County titles in Sussex.

Copies of the book have already sold out at the De La Warr Pavilion, but a copy can be purchased at Waterstones or from Amazon.

Wright commented, “I have been pleased with the sales to date and have had some good reviews from bowlers all around the country. The book covers a wide ranging list of bowls related items, including funny anecdotes from the past, my ideas on how a bowls club should be run, to my comments on bowls in other countries, as well as the UK.”

For sportsmen of all type, this is a funny and serious book, a great addition to the library of books on bowls.