Local batsman runs to support his club and defeat racism!
Joe lives and breathes cricket - practicing all year round. As the team's Captain, he's often relied upon to score high numbers of runs. Firle Cricket Club is a community of cricketers who have proudly welcomed players from diverse ethnic backgrounds - living proof that sport brings people together. 'This idea seems like a great incentive for me to score as many runs as possible' said Joe, at the Black Horse pub in Lewes. 'And I hope as many locals as possible will come and support us!'
Through Joe's efforts Firle CC are aiming to raise £2000 over this season to cover pitch upkeep and match fees, equipment and other expenses. Funds will also go to Love Music Hate Racism - a charity which promotes unity through the power of music and culture. So every run scored helps the scorecard and the local community - you can sponsor Joe at https://gofund.me/1dbf9d04