Local batsman runs to support his club and defeat racism!

Cricket fanatic Joe Wakley is scoring runs all season to support Firle Cricket Club and to combat racism. Every run he scores will raise money through sponsors. Supporters can sponsor Joe, per run, and donate the season total to the fundraiser through gofundme. Proceeds are to be shared between Firle Cricket Club and Love Music Hate Racism.

Joe lives and breathes cricket - practicing all year round. As the team's Captain, he's often relied upon to score high numbers of runs. Firle Cricket Club is a community of cricketers who have proudly welcomed players from diverse ethnic backgrounds - living proof that sport brings people together. 'This idea seems like a great incentive for me to score as many runs as possible' said Joe, at the Black Horse pub in Lewes. 'And I hope as many locals as possible will come and support us!'

Through Joe's efforts Firle CC are aiming to raise £2000 over this season to cover pitch upkeep and match fees, equipment and other expenses. Funds will also go to Love Music Hate Racism - a charity which promotes unity through the power of music and culture. So every run scored helps the scorecard and the local community - you can sponsor Joe at https://gofund.me/1dbf9d04