Local beauty businesses facing mounting pressures says Horsham MP

John Milne with Coco's Style Hair Salon Directors, Chris Connors and Sharon Perry.

John Milne MP visits brilliant local beauty businesses to discuss rising costs and industry concerns.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Milne, Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, has visited local beauty businesses Coco's Style Hair Salon and Karen's Beauty Rooms as part of British Beauty Week. The Horsham MP has highlighted the impact of increased pressures facing independent businesses and the threat to our local high streets.

Mr Milne met with the Directors of Coco's Style Hair Salon in Southwater, Chris Connors and Sharon Perry, to discuss the impact of VAT on labour, which has forced the salon to cut their apprenticeship programme this year. The salon normally takes four-five apprentices per year but currently has only two in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rising costs, including National Insurance Contributions (NICs), water, electricity, and lease expenses, are making business increasingly difficult, despite the salon's high demand and loyal client base.

John Milne with Karen and Leanne from Karen's Beauty Rooms in Horsham.

Mr Milne also met with Karen and Leanne from Karen's Beauty Rooms, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. The business operates with just the two of them, using self-employed staff when needed, avoiding the burden of increased National Insurance costs.

He said: "Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and the heart of our local communities. It's deeply concerning to hear how rising costs and tax burdens are forcing successful businesses like Coco's Style to cut apprenticeship programmes that give young people vital skills and career opportunities.

"These are brilliant, long-established independent businesses; we need to ensure they can continue to thrive here in Horsham for many more years to come."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm particularly concerned about the impact the upcoming Autumn Budget later this month will have on businesses that are already struggling. The Liberal Democrats know how important it is to support business, and that's why we have voted against changes to employer National Insurance contributions at every opportunity and will keep campaigning for the government to reverse this position.

"Not only this, but I also want to see a complete overhaul of the unfair business rates system that is holding back our small businesses."