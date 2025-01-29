Local blind Bexhill physio retires after 38 years serving the folks of East Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Our beloved Peter is hanging up his working boots.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How lucky are we to have had him here! I too have been lucky enough to have shared The Body Junction with Peter and his 3 guide dogs (in that time) for 19 years.

He is retiring and closing his Bexhill Physiotherapy Clinic at the end of March and will be having a very well earned rest. Everyone who has known and been treated by him will know just how dedicated he is and has been over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is thoroughly professional, kind, honest and patient and of course a truly brilliant Physiotherapist.

Peter and his guide dog Griffin

He is one of life’s special people and an honour to know. Peter has a wicked sense of humour, he always has time to listen and is genuinely interested in people.

I have learnt lots from him and I can thank Peter for steering me towards Pilates. For someone so accomplished he is so very humble, and has never let his blindness hold him back. He will continue his tandem cycling, dog walking, turbo training and gardening. Having recently become a granddad he will be spending more time with his family and friends.

He has been an utter pleasure to work with and everyone at The Body Junction, I know, can say the same. He will be greatly missed by all of us here; he is only down the road so we will still see him and Griffin regularly. We love you Peter and wish you all the best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter would like to thank all his patients for supporting him, many of whom have known him a long time, returning with different issues throughout the years.

Written by Charlotte Farrant (Pilates teach and owner of The Body Junction)