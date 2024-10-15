Local breathwork coach announces final introductory breathwork workshop of 2024
Kim, who has over 30 years of experience in holistic health, says, “Breathwork is the most powerful free tool we all have at our disposal. It can significantly impact your wellbeing, and I’m thrilled to be offering this final course of the year after the incredible feedback we’ve received from past participants.”
Designed to teach you how to optimise your breath and harness its potential, the course will provide practical techniques to reduce stress, improve focus, and boost overall vitality. Kim’s training in the science-based Oxygen Advantage Technique underpins her approach, offering a balance of ancient wisdom and modern research to empower attendees.
“I’m passionate about helping as many people as possible experience the benefits of proper breathing,” Kim adds. “With this online workshop, people can join from wherever they are, making it easier to fit learning into busy lives. And for those who prefer in-person sessions, I offer face-to-face workshops.”
Whether you’re new to breathwork or looking to deepen your practice, this course offers an accessible entry point to profound personal transformation.
To secure your place or learn more, visit kimprichard.co.uk and follow Kim on Instagram at kimprichardbreathwork for the latest updates.