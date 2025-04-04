Local broadband company, Lightning Fibre, commits to Heathfield Agricultural Show for a fourth consecutive year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Polegate-based Internet Service Provider and full fibre network operator Lighting Fibre will provide free full fibre broadband for the entire showground, for traders and visitors to use for free during the show on Saturday 24th May 2025.

Set in the heart of the Sussex countryside, the show celebrates rural life, farming excellence, and local enterprise, drawing visitors from near and far. Visitors can enjoy on-site free parking or take advantage of the convenient park-and-ride service from Heathfield, making it even easier to access the showground and enjoy a stress-free day out.

Show Chair, Bill Gower, commented “We’re delighted, and grateful, that Lightning Fibre continues to support our show, which is one of the best connected in the country thanks to their free WiFi”.

The Heathfield Show takes place at Tottingworth Farm, Broad Oak, Heathfield, TN21 8UE. The highly anticipated family event is one of the region’s premier one-day agricultural shows, this year’s event promises a packed schedule of entertainment, livestock and equine competitions, and shopping. Early bird discounted tickets are now on sale and kids go free.

Tracy Hobden, Show Coordinator, added, “The Heathfield Show is a not for profit organisation benefiting the local community. Support from local businesses, like Lightning Fibre, are tremendously important and the broadband connectivity is especially welcome for improving the overall experience on site throughout the event.”

The ever-popular cattle, sheep, and pig competitions will once again showcase some of the finest livestock in the area. Equestrian enthusiasts will be thrilled by the horse competitions, featuring top-tier talent and breath taking displays and the fast paced Shetland Pony Grand National will add excitement to the main ring attractions. Adding to the adrenaline rush, the magnificent Bold dog FMX motorcycle display team will take centre stage, wowing audiences with their incredible freestyle motocross stunts.

For those with a passion for heritage and machinery, the vintage tractor and steam engine displays offer a fascinating glimpse into farming history. Meanwhile, the arts and crafts section will feature beautiful handmade goods, and the farmers’ market will be brimming with delicious local produce.

Back for 2025, the New Enterprise Zone will showcase six exciting up-and-coming new businesses from Heathfield and the surrounding area.

Rob Reaks, chief commercial officer at Lightning Fibre, commented, “With something for all ages, the Heathfield Agricultural Show is an unmissable event for families, farmers and countryside enthusiasts alike. We are delighted to support this amazing community event.”

Buy your tickets today and take advantage of early bird discounts.

Photo: Heathfield Show Chair Bill Gower and Coordinator Tracy Hobden, with Lightning Fibre’s Rob Reaks.