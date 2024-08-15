Local building company completes innovative Shoreline Protection Project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inside Out Lifestyle Ltd. successfully protects East Wittering shoreline with sleeper installation.

A local building company in East Wittering has successfully completed an important project to protect the beachfront and enhance the enjoyment of the local coastline.

Inside Out Lifestyle Ltd. – a local firm which does all aspects of building work – has constructed a line of wooden sleepers along the beach, designed to prevent stones from being blown by the sea onto the nearby grass, helping to safeguard this beloved area for residents and visitors to enjoy.

The project, aimed at addressing the long-standing issue of stones being scattered across Booker Green, has already proven to be a massive hit with the local community.

Not only have the sleepers been effective in maintaining the beach’s natural boundaries, but they have also become an unexpected attraction. Beachgoers are using the sleepers as a place to sit and relax, offering them a chance to enjoy the stunning views of the sea in comfort.

"We are thrilled with the response to the sleepers," said Ian Whittaker, wwner ofInside Out Lifestyle Ltd. "They are doing exactly what we hoped in terms of protecting the shoreline, and it's fantastic to see how people have naturally found another use for them as a spot to take in the beauty of the coastline."

As winter approaches, Ian and his team are optimistic that the newly installed sleepers will play a vital role in protecting the beachfront from harsh weather and tidal forces. With the natural environment and the community at the heart of their mission, the team are looking forward to taking on more projects like this in the future.

"Our goal is to continue working on projects that benefit East Wittering and the surrounding areas. This beach is such a central part of life here, and we’re proud to contribute to keeping it safe and enjoyable for everyone," Ian added.

Kim Pettengale, President of the Wittering Women’s Institute, who lives locally in East Wittering, said:"As a long-time resident of East Wittering, I can't express enough how grateful I am for this project.

"The new sleepers have made such a positive difference along the beach – not only are they keeping the stones from blowing onto the grassy areas, but they’ve also created a perfect spot to sit and enjoy the beautiful views. It's wonderful to see how this simple addition has already improved the experience for so many people who visit the beach.

"Inside Out Lifestyle Ltd. has done a fantastic job, and I hope we see more projects like this that benefit our community in the future.”

The company is hopeful that this initiative will inspire more local efforts to protect and preserve the natural beauty of East Wittering, and they remain committed to supporting the local community through thoughtful and environmentally friendly construction projects. The Wittering Parish Council funded the project.