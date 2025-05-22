Local Burlesque company saves Eastbourne studio

With businesses feeling the squeeze as rental and utility costs sore, one local business has found creative ways to not only keep their studio up and running but support other women in business to.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eastbourne entrepreneur and mum of three, Kirsty Davies, has been making waves with her ever-growing army of empowered women seeking to gain confidence and fitness through burlesque dancing with Bodiblossom.

Bodiblossom launched a new Eastbourne studio in December to offer innovative fitness options for women that are more than just your typical workout class; from dance step classes to raunchy routines and more. Disaster quickly struck as businesses sharing the studio space had their own financial struggles and this left the space unaffordable and at risk of closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not to be held back, Kirsty advertised for a new business who may want to come and share the space in order to both save the studio for the Bodiblossom community but allow another business to thrive to. Another business quickly snatched up the offer and Kirsty can’t wait to announce the full details soon.

Kirsty encourages women to embrace their sexy

Kirsty said: “As a busy mum, I often get told to slow down or shut up shop when times get hard but the difficult moments are what make me stop and think of new solutions.

"Our community is growing because women want spaces to come where they can feel empowered and we can offer that so why would we stop now? I’m delighted that the studio has been saved and that we can help other businesses to thrive to”.

Kirsty’s proactive approach is not only an inspiration to other women in business but to her team of instructors offering their own burlesque sessions across East Sussex. Kirsty can’t wait to keep growing her team and spread female empowerment across the UK and beyond.