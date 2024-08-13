Local business supports Pulborough Dance School with once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local Business, Wadey Commercial Services Ltd, is supporting Pulborough Dance School, DFF Dance, to perform at Disneyland Paris this Summer by providing sponsorship of their kit.

Caro Anderson, founder and principal of DFF Dance School says: "I am so grateful to Wadey Commercial Services Ltd for helping us really look the part ahead of our performance this summer.

"The girls have worked so hard dedicating countless hours and their free time to make the most of this chance and to have them represent the school in this way, in their fabulous, branded kit is the icing on the cake."

Many of the girls dancing at Disney, who range in age from 11 to 19, have been with the school for a number of years. The school provides a wide range of training and opportunities for all wannabe dancers to hone their skills and have fun.

DFF Dance sponsored by Wadey Commercial Services Ltd.

Kevin Wadey, owner of Wadey Commercial Services Ltd said: "As a local, family-run business we’re always keen to support our neighbourhood where we can. Having kids myself I know how important community clubs and activities are to children in the area not only for the fun and social side but for taking those skills learnt with them into adulthood. We wish the talented bunch at DFF Dance every success at Disney and beyond!"

As the dancers gear up for their performance at the renowned theme park, the school has launched a final fundraising push to cover remaining expenses.

Those interested in supporting their journey can contribute through their JustGiving page: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/DFFDisney

If you’re interested in dance classes, for children and adults alike, contact DFF Dance at [email protected]