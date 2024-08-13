Local care company raise vital funds for Young lives Vs Cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carrianne care is a local family run domiciliary care company who have worked in and around Hastings for more than 15 years. On August 10 it hosted a charity BBQ to raise vital funds for Young Lives Vs Cancer. The event was attended by clients, staff and families.

Charlie Gibbs, care coordinator for Carrianne Care, who organised the event, wanted to raise funds in particular due to her niece Eliza being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia at the age of three.

To be able to hold these events to raise money for charities is amazing. It brings the clients, staff and local community together. There was a tombola, lucky dip, guess the name of the doll, BBQ and a teddy tombola. Together with donations from clients and staff who couldn't attend, they managed to raise £649 so far.

Charlie said: "My niece Eliza was diagnosed early 2023 with acute lymphoblastic Leukaemia at aged three. She has shown great strength and courage throughout her battle. She has less than a year of treatment left until she can ring the bell.

Local care company charity BBQ.

"Eliza is an inspiration to us all. She hasn't let her diagnosis bother her, even when chemo took her beautiful blonde curly locks. She has kept a smile on her face throughout.

"Young Lives Vs Cancer have given my brother's family a lot of support. So any amount we can raise to help them, its just a little drop in the ocean to show how much they are appreciated.

"This one was personal and it makes me so proud to be able to hold these events. We plan to hold more for different charities. Our next one will be over the Hallowe'en period, where we plan to have staff in fancy dress.

"We can't wait to hold more events and help as many charities as possible"