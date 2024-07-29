Local care home appoints new general manager
Jonathan Johnson will oversee the running of the 70-bed home and will be responsible for the team in Battle.
Prior to starting in this position Jonathanhas over 20 years experience working in healthcare including the NHS and other care facilities.
Hazel Lodgeis one of more than 200 care homes owned by Barchester Healthcare that offers high quality care to its local communities. The home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours.
Jonathan said: “I have been made to feel extremely welcome and supported in my new career with Barchester. I am impressed with the amazing team that I now manage at Hazel Lodge and I am incredibly proud to meet our lovely residents both established and new. I’m looking forward to managing this home and continuing to provide high quality care.”
Michelle Macadangdang the Senior Regional Operations Director for Hazel Lodge, said: “I am pleased to welcome this addition to the team here at Hazel Lodge. We are committed to providing high quality care and I really think Jonathan will be a big hit with our residents.”
Hazel Lodge care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hazel Lodge provides residential and dementia care for 70 residents from respite care to long term stays.
