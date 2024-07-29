Local care home appoints new general manager

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff at Barchester Healthcare’s Hazel Lodge care home, in Battle have welcomed a new General Manager to head up the team.

Jonathan Johnson will oversee the running of the 70-bed home and will be responsible for the team in Battle.

Prior to starting in this position Jonathanhas over 20 years experience working in healthcare including the NHS and other care facilities.

Hazel Lodgeis one of more than 200 care homes owned by Barchester Healthcare that offers high quality care to its local communities. The home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours.

Jonathan Johnson new General Manager at Hazel Lodge.

Jonathan said: “I have been made to feel extremely welcome and supported in my new career with Barchester. I am impressed with the amazing team that I now manage at Hazel Lodge and I am incredibly proud to meet our lovely residents both established and new. I’m looking forward to managing this home and continuing to provide high quality care.”

Michelle Macadangdang the Senior Regional Operations Director for Hazel Lodge, said: “I am pleased to welcome this addition to the team here at Hazel Lodge. We are committed to providing high quality care and I really think Jonathan will be a big hit with our residents.”