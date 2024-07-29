Local care home manager wins General Manager Of The Year at The Barchester Care Awards

By Samantha HardingContributor
Published 29th Jul 2024, 10:42 BST
Maria Stefea at Wadhurst Manor in Wadhurst has been crowned General Manager of the Year for the South Division in the Barchester Care Awards 2024 and is through to the national round of judging.

The Barchester Care Awards celebrate the staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 13,000 residents living in Barchester’s 261 care homes and private hospitals across the country.

Categories range from ‘Registered Nurse of the Year’ and ‘Carer of the Year’ to ‘Dementia Care Champion’ and ‘Activities Coordinator of the Year’.

More than 5,000 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK. All entries were a very high standard and Maria is over the moon to have been named the winner for the South beating hundreds of other nominees.

Maria Stefea, Senior General Manager at Wadhurst Manor .Maria Stefea, Senior General Manager at Wadhurst Manor .
As the winner for the South, Maria is through to the national finals in which the overall winner is decided.

They will join winners from across the UK at a special awards event in October to celebrate their outstanding achievements and discover if they have won the General Manager/Hospital Director of the Year national award.

Maria, said: “It is such an honour to have been named Manager of the Year out of all the homes in the entire South division, I couldn’t believe it when I heard!

"But this is very much a team effort, I couldn’t have achieved this award without the hard work of everyone here so this really is for everyone at Wadhurst Manor. I am so proud of our home, our fantastic team and most of all, our wonderful residents.”

