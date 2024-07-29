Local care home manager wins General Manager Of The Year at The Barchester Care Awards
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Barchester Care Awards celebrate the staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 13,000 residents living in Barchester’s 261 care homes and private hospitals across the country.
Categories range from ‘Registered Nurse of the Year’ and ‘Carer of the Year’ to ‘Dementia Care Champion’ and ‘Activities Coordinator of the Year’.
More than 5,000 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK. All entries were a very high standard and Maria is over the moon to have been named the winner for the South beating hundreds of other nominees.
As the winner for the South, Maria is through to the national finals in which the overall winner is decided.
They will join winners from across the UK at a special awards event in October to celebrate their outstanding achievements and discover if they have won the General Manager/Hospital Director of the Year national award.
Maria, said: “It is such an honour to have been named Manager of the Year out of all the homes in the entire South division, I couldn’t believe it when I heard!
"But this is very much a team effort, I couldn’t have achieved this award without the hard work of everyone here so this really is for everyone at Wadhurst Manor. I am so proud of our home, our fantastic team and most of all, our wonderful residents.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.