Local care home named runner-up in gardening competition

A local care home has been named as a runner-up in a summer gardening competition.

The Aria Care Group, which provides high-quality care and support in 50 communities across the country, launched the initiative, Aria in Bloom, last year to create sustainable, welcoming and enjoyable outdoor spaces for their residents.

Southlands Place care home in Bexhill-on-Sea was chosen as runner-up, earning the home a £100 voucher. The residents, colleagues, and local community joined forces to transform the care home into a vibrant oasis, which included:

Comfortable areas on the balconies where residents can sit and enjoy the view of the garden, and enjoy a meal alfresco with family and friends.

An indoor garden full of lots of indoor plants and herbs to look after all year round.

Updating the pub in the garden ready for lovely evenings in the summer.

Filling the garden with large colourful shrubs and flowers that will flower and grow each year.

Painting the benches fresh colours.

The competition was a tremendous success, with all 50 communities participating, creating beautiful, inviting environments for their residents, showcasing truly impressive results.

The home’s garden saw a remarkable transformation through the collective efforts of the team, residents, and local community. New planters and hanging baskets now brighten the space, creating a cheerful atmosphere.

Home Manager Fiona Yurteri expressed her joy being selected as runner up in the Aria in Bloom competition, stating: “We are thrilled to be a runner up in the Aria in Bloom competition. Everyone worked so hard and we have been enjoying some very beautiful sunny days in our garden.”

Southlands Place provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care. For more information, please visit www.ariacare.co.uk/find-a-home/southlands-place-in-bexhill.