Local care home takes a trip to Weald and Downland Museum

Westergate House Care Home took a few residents out to visit the café at The Weald and Downland Living Museum.

A wonderful afternoon minibus trip was instore for a few residents as they took a trip to the Weald and Downland living museums cafe for a spot of tea and cake while looking at the wonderful birds and ducks on the lake. The trip also involved a countryside drive to see the autumn colour changes across the beautiful South Downs.

For those who stayed at home, they were treated to an afternoon of fun with the wonderful Jon Scott performing and singing, as well as the home welcoming lots of family members and friends who visited loved ones throughout the day with some even staying for lunch too.