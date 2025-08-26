Local care home takes A trip to Weald and Downland Museum

Westergate House Residential Care Home take a trip on their minibus for a wander and some tea and cake.

They do love a minibus trip at Westergate House! Another beautiful day, and staff took the opportunity to take residents out for a ride to the Weald and Downland Open Air Museum in Singleton.

It was perfect weather, and everyone enjoyed taking in the fabulous scenery; a backdrop of historic buildings in authentic settings.

A visit to the shop was a must, and the selection of crafts and cards were perused and admired. Time was taken to relax and enjoy the art provisions, and a peaceful stroll by the water was a great way to stay cool after exploring the sights.

A lovely trip that the residents enjoyed and spoke to others about over supper. Another lovely day at Westergate House.