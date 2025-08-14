Local charities benefit from Rotary donations

The Rotary Club of Senlac St Leonards donated nearly £5,000 to local charities at a dinner held at Highwoods Golf Club, Bexhill, on Wednesday, August 13. The donations were from the proceeds of this year’s classic car show and craft fayre held at Rye Rugby Club in June.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave Miles the club’s organiser of the car show said: “I’m delighted to hand out this money tonight, for me it’s the best part of organising the show.” Dave continued by thanking all those who had helped especially Rye Girl Guiding who received a special donation for their help, Ruth Hayes of the Girl Guides was very grateful.

“We are a very diverse group and the donation went towards taking some of our guides including those with special educational needs to camp in Ireland; they gained so much from the experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main donations were made to Warming Up the Homeless, Rye and District Community Transport and to Senlac St Leonards’ own charity, The Yellowmen.

Barabara Thomas takes the donation on behalf of the Yellowmen

Trudy Hampton of Warming up the Homeless said: “We help so many people who are homeless or in temporary accommodation as well as running a foodbank. I’m so grateful to receive this money which will help fund our services."

Pat Hughes of the Rye and District Community Transport explained the extent of the transport they provide: “We have scheduled bus services, a dial and ride and provide transport for all age groups from school children to the elderly, single passengers and groups. We need a new bus, so this money will go towards a new one. Thank you so much”

To find out more about Warming Up The Homeless see, https://wuth.org/, about Rye and District Community Transport http://s314663725.websitehome.co.uk/newryebus/about_us.asp and the Yellowmen www.yellowmen.org