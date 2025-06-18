Local charities invited to Join Airbourne bucket collection

Local charities are being invited to apply to Airbourne: Eastbourne International Airshow to become one of the official charity partners at the show from 14 – 17 August.

Each year selected charities are invited to join the Airbourne bucket collection teams, benefitting from a share of the donations, co-ordinated by the Rotary Club of Hailsham and a range of volunteers.

With more than £100,000 donated to charities so far, each charity can benefit from 30% of all Airbourne donations collected by their own volunteers, while the remainder is used to help fund the flying displays at the show.

Charities are being invited to apply before 30 June, for a chance to take part and raise important funds.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism & Place, Cllr Jenny Williams said, “The voluntary bucket collection is a key component in funding Airbourne – without it we simply wouldn’t see all of these incredible displays in the sky.

“The more volunteers we have available to support the bucket collections each day, then the more the airshow, and of course local charities, can benefit from the much-needed funds generated by visitors to the show.

“This is no easy task and our thanks go to the Rotary Club of Hailsham and the many volunteers for their support in making this happen.”

Chosen charities will be required to provide volunteer collectors on Eastbourne seafront between 12 – 6pm every day from 14 – 17 August. Following the event, the charity will receive 30% of all donations made into their collector’s buckets, or via their collector’s unique QR code.

Free park and ride facilities are provided to official collectors, with bucket collection operations running from several seafront bases.

Charities can apply by completing an Expression of Interest form at EastbourneAirshow.com/charity. Applications close 30 June. Individual volunteers can also enquire at [email protected].

Fans can support the show now with a one-off donation or a monthly pledge from as little as £2 a month, with all proceeds supporting the show.

For more information or to book hospitality, seating, parking or make a donation visit EastbourneAirshow.com.