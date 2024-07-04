Local charity organisers shine at Polegate Summer Fete

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last Saturday, Polegate was buzzing with excitement as the town hosted a delightful summer fete to support the local charity, Children with Cancer Fund (CWCF). This heartwarming event, organised by Jane Williams and her family at Cophall House, was a perfect blend of fun, community spirit, and a great cause.

The fete offered a variety of family-friendly activities, ensuring there was something for everyone.

From games and face painting to delicious food stalls and crafts, the day was packed with excitement. Adding a musical touch to the festivities was the town’s beloved ukulele band, whose lively tunes kept everyone’s spirits high and feet tapping.

Mayor of Polegate, Councillor Dan Dunbar, also joined in the fun. “I was really pleased to have been able to attend and show my support,” he remarked.

Polegate Mayor with organiser Jane Williams

“It was lovely seeing the whole Williams family hosting the event together.”

The event not only raised much-needed funds for CWCF but also highlighted the strong community spirit of Polegate, where everyone comes together to support a noble cause.