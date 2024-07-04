Local charity organisers shine at Polegate Summer Fete

By Jo TrickerContributor
Published 4th Jul 2024, 16:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Last Saturday, Polegate was buzzing with excitement as the town hosted a delightful summer fete to support the local charity, Children with Cancer Fund (CWCF). This heartwarming event, organised by Jane Williams and her family at Cophall House, was a perfect blend of fun, community spirit, and a great cause.

The fete offered a variety of family-friendly activities, ensuring there was something for everyone.

From games and face painting to delicious food stalls and crafts, the day was packed with excitement. Adding a musical touch to the festivities was the town’s beloved ukulele band, whose lively tunes kept everyone’s spirits high and feet tapping.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mayor of Polegate, Councillor Dan Dunbar, also joined in the fun. “I was really pleased to have been able to attend and show my support,” he remarked.

Polegate Mayor with organiser Jane WilliamsPolegate Mayor with organiser Jane Williams
Polegate Mayor with organiser Jane Williams

“It was lovely seeing the whole Williams family hosting the event together.”

The event not only raised much-needed funds for CWCF but also highlighted the strong community spirit of Polegate, where everyone comes together to support a noble cause.

The day was a beautiful reminder of how music, fun, and a shared goal can bring people closer and make a significant impact on the lives of children battling cancer.

Related topics:Polegate

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.