Local charity organisers shine at Polegate Summer Fete
and live on Freeview channel 276
The fete offered a variety of family-friendly activities, ensuring there was something for everyone.
From games and face painting to delicious food stalls and crafts, the day was packed with excitement. Adding a musical touch to the festivities was the town’s beloved ukulele band, whose lively tunes kept everyone’s spirits high and feet tapping.
Mayor of Polegate, Councillor Dan Dunbar, also joined in the fun. “I was really pleased to have been able to attend and show my support,” he remarked.
“It was lovely seeing the whole Williams family hosting the event together.”
The event not only raised much-needed funds for CWCF but also highlighted the strong community spirit of Polegate, where everyone comes together to support a noble cause.
The day was a beautiful reminder of how music, fun, and a shared goal can bring people closer and make a significant impact on the lives of children battling cancer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.