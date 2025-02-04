Local charity receives grant to focus on young people’s mental health and wellbeing!!

Together Our Community (TOC) has been awarded a grant made up of funding from the Cubitt & West Estate Agents Charity Fund and the Davison Fund at Sussex Community Foundation. The charity supports young people with learning disabilities to access activities and work experience opportunities 5 days a week in the local community. With this new funding, TOC will introduce a dedicated programme over the next 12 months aimed at boosting confidence, fostering positive self-esteem, and instilling a sense of purpose.

TOC recognise that mental health plays a crucial role in the overall wellbeing and development of young people, especially those with learning disabilities. Ensuring access to structured mental health support helps young individuals manage stress, build resilience, and develop essential coping strategies. By integrating mindfulness practices, creative therapies, and dedicated mental wellbeing sessions into their schedule, TOC aims to create a holistic support system that nurtures emotional and psychological health.

Rosie Compton, Wellness Lead for TOC, spoke about what this funding means to the young people: “We are all so hugely grateful for this funding. This will help us to introduce new wellbeing activities that focus on improving mental health/wellbeing including music therapy, guided meditation and self-reflection. The importance of maintaining good positive mental health is so important to our young people and this funding will support resources that allow us to tailor mindfulness activities that fully meet their needs. This all forms a key part of supporting their learning journey to build confidence as they develop new skills and help them to be the best that they can be.”

TOC aims to support each young adult reach their full potential and allow them to practice and build on the the skills they have gained at school and college. To support this TOC have developed a comprehensive weekly programme for the young people that combines work/volunteering experiences working with local partner businesses/organisations, and activities that support green health and wellbeing. This grant funding will allow TOC to devote a day of the week on mental/wellbeing for the young people to help maximise the outcomes from this initiative.

Rosie Compton, TOC Wellness Lead

Neil Piper, Senior Operations Director of Cubitt & West explains: “It’s fantastic to be able to support so many local charities in our area. The support that Together Our Community provides to young people is inspiring, and we hope the grant that we have awarded them will provide even more support to the mental well-being of young people.”

Looking ahead TOC has exciting plans to expand and expects to be in their newly refurbished specialist building in central Chichester during the summer term of 2025. The charity continues to seek new local partners to support its fundraising efforts and increase additional work and volunteering opportunities for the young people. They explain that support from businesses and organisations can make a meaningful difference in the lives of these young people as they build their confidence, independence, and future opportunities.

If you are an organisation or business that could help in any of these areas or you are a young person interested in the TOC programme please do get in touch at: [email protected] .