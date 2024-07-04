Local charity was at the heart of Polegate fete
On Saturday a Summer fete was held in Polegate raising funds for local based charity Children with Cancer Fund.
The fete, organised by Jane Williams and her family at Cophall House, saw an array of activities for the family and entertainment was provided from the ukulele band.
Mayor of Polegate, Cllr Dan Dunbar said: “I was really pleased to have been able to attend and show my support it was lovely seeing the whole Williams family hosting the event together.”
