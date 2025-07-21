Local chef triumphs in leading national cooking competition

By Steven Edwards A highly skilled and driven chef in Hove has been named one of just 40 finalists advancing to the next stage of the prestigious National Chef of the Year competition. Widely regarded as the leading culinary competition in the UK, this event celebrates the very best in professional cooking and reaching the semi-final stage is a testament to each chef’s exceptional skill, creativity, and dedication to their craft.

To get to this stage of the competition, George Boarer had to create a memorable three-course menu. This included a classically inspired lobster starter, paired with an elegant sauce. The main course challenged chefs to create a beef dish featuring two distinct cuts of beef, accompanied by a potato and onion element. For the dessert, competitors were asked to present a beautifully executed tart or tartlet that highlights the rich flavours of Valrhona chocolate. While based on a classic dessert, chefs were encouraged to personalise the dish, demonstrating their innovation and creativity.

To ensure a fair and impartial process, all entries in the first stage were judged anonymously, with competitor names and places of work concealed from the panel of industry experts.

For the second stage of the competition, George had to create a showstopping hot or cold pre-dessert using his own choice of seasonal fruit or vegetable. It could have either a sweet or a savoury twist. The dish should have been inspired by his own culinary journey and personality. Chefs were asked to consider the food story, dish balance, avoidance of waste and how ingredients are utilised to champion the main element.

George now has to wait until Thursday 31st July to find out if he has made the final ten. Finalists will go head-to-head cooking their original menus at the University of West London on Tuesday, 7th October before the winner is revealed at a VIP awards evening at The Hippodrome Casino in Leicester Square.

George said: “It’s the first time I’ve entered the competition so I’m delighted to have made it to the semi-finals. I’m up against chefs from some of the UK’s best restaurants but hopefully I’ve done enough to make it to the final ten.”

Chair of judges, Matt Abé, chef patron at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay said: “During the deliberation, every judge praised the high standard of entries this year with a particular focus around innovation and incredible culinary skills. Those who made the top forty have really delved into the detail of the brief and carefully considered every element from seasonality to skill and flavour to food waste. This has resulted in a high number of dishes that I truly hope to be able to taste in the final.”

The winner will not only receive the most sought-after chef title in the UK, but they will take home a host of impressive prizes including culinary experiences, equipment and trips of a lifetime.