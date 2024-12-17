Local Chichester charity supporting young people with learning disabilities opens doors to share progress on their new specialist building!!

Together Our Community (TOC), a local charity based in Chichester, opened the doors to their new ‘work in progress’ building giving the young people they support an early viewing of the planned facilities. TOC provide opportunities for young people (18-35) with learning disabilities to come together to build their skills to live, learn and work in the local community. They focus on supporting the young adults to reach their full potential and allow them to practice the skills they have acquired at school and college.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TOC focus on providing meaningful work/volunteering experiences and support the young people directly at these placements providing the right balance of guidance to help each young person build their confidence as they develop new skills. They also provide activities to support the development of life skills and activities that promote the young people’s wellbeing working with key local partners such as ‘Everyone Active’.

TOC has exciting expansion plans to increase the range of opportunities for young people and received planning permission in October to adapt a building in Chichester town centre – The Boardwalk. The building is still undergoing extensive renovation to make it fully accessible to people with disabilities but will eventually provide new learning and development opportunities including a training kitchen, a café to provide the young people with practical work experience opportunities, an activity space for wellbeing activities, a dining/communal area, an art room and a sensory room to provide relief to young people with more complex needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hilary Freeborough, CEO of TOC explained: It is so important that we promote the inclusion of people with disabilities in communities and allow them to demonstrate the significant contribution they can make to any community. It is equally important that communities recognise and value this contribution. We are therefore so fortunate to be getting an accessible facility in central Chichester that will allow us to help achieve this important objective.

TOC young people and families at the Boardwalk

The local based contractors, King and Drury (K&D) working with CoverStorey Architects, provided an open evening in December to allow the TOC young people and their families to view the progress on their new specialist building. The K&D team laid on Christmas refreshments including hot chocolate with whipped cream for the young people and successfully managed all their wide ranging questions on the new building. The event was a huge success with the young people having access to all the spaces/rooms and getting an early idea on what opportunities the new building will unlock for them. Everyone left with huge enthusiasm and excitement on what will be an amazing new vibrant facility for the young people.

Sam Cole, Project Quantity Surveyor from King and Drury explains: We are incredibly proud to collaborate with Together Our Community (TOC) and CoverStorey Architects on this project. The excitement and enthusiasm from the young people and their families at the recent open evening were truly inspiring. This specialist building will offer invaluable opportunities for learning, development, and inclusion, and we’re honoured to help create a space that will have a lasting impact on the Chichester community. We can’t wait to see this amazing facility come to life in 2025!

TOC hope to be in the building during the summer term of 2025 and would like to hear from young people that would be interested in accessing the activities that they offer or anyone that would like to volunteer in working with their amazing young people. If you would like to get in touch you can do so by email: [email protected] or via their website www.tocommunity.org.uk .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity continue with their fundraising efforts to support this exciting new planned expansion. If you are able to help the charity you can donate via their donation page on their website at www.tocommunity.org.uk