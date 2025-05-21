Local councillor visits Churchill Living’s new development in Bexhill

This week, local councillor Connor Winter was invited to visit Churchill Living’s latest retirement development on Barnhorn Road in Bexhill, situated within their ward.

Cllr Winter met with Mark (Construction Manager), Ian (Head of News), and Sean (Site Manager), along with several on-site workers, to learn more about the project’s progress. The site tour revealed that the build is currently on schedule, with the first apartments expected to be ready for occupancy by May/June 2026.

The Bexhill development will feature 35 one and two-bedroom apartments, an Owners’ Communal Lounge, landscaped gardens, ample parking, and storage for mobility scooters—designed to provide high-quality, comfortable living for future residents.

“I was really pleased to see the development progressing so well and to hear about Churchill Living’s commitment to using local suppliers and employing a largely local workforce,” said Cllr Winter. “It’s a fantastic example of how thoughtful development can support both the local economy and the community.”

Construction Manager & Site Manager with Cllr Connor Winter

Churchill Living confirmed that materials such as bricks and concrete are being sourced locally, including from suppliers like Ibstock, and that many of the workers live in Bexhill or nearby in Eastbourne.

Cllr Winter has been invited to return in the coming months to see further progress as the development moves closer to completion.