Local dementia charity auctioning off unique fine jewellery

Dementia Support is excited to be selling a unique pomander and ornamental storage casket in aid of their life-changing dementia services provided from their hub, Sage House.

The beautiful pieces have been masterfully crafted and kindly donated to the charity by Timothy Roe Fine Jewellers in Chichester.

The gold-mounted, gem-set pomander has six segments, each hand-engraved with a delicate open scrollwork design surrounding rubies and sapphires.

In the 16th century, pomanders would have been filled with different fragrances such as labdanum, ambergris, rose water, and deer musk. While creating the pomander, Timothy Roe reflected on how particular scents can rekindle treasured memories for people, including those living with dementia.

The Pomander and Casket, available to purchase in aid of Dementia Support.

The Voyage of Life Casket is being sold alongside the pomander, as a means of storing the precious object.

This decorative, octagonal-shaped footed box has concave sides and is made from sterling silver and silver gilt. Each of the panels depicts one of a series of paintings by Thomas Cole, representing the four stages of human life.

Timothy Roe links this with “the recollections of one’s life [that] are important in helping people with dementia".

​The combined material value of both items is estimated at over £13,000, with a retail value of over £25,000. All proceeds from the sale of these unique pieces will go directly to funding unique and greatly needed dementia services at Sage House in Tangmere.

Pomanders were traditionally used to hold different scents.

Since opening in 2018, their seamless holistic care supports over 2,650 people every year at every stage of their dementia journey.

Some of the holistic services provided by Sage House include advice and support from pre-diagnosis through to end-of-life care and beyond, emotional support for the whole family, NHS dementia assessment, activities to improve wellbeing, day respite care to give unpaid carers a break, and much more.

The Pomander is now available to purchase via online auction until midday October 31; accessible from dementiasupport.org.uk/pomander.

Alternatively, anyone who would like to make a direct offer, or would like to be reminded when the auction starts, can do so by emailing [email protected].