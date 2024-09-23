Local Dementia charity celebrates all things vintage
Customers of the charity’s Day Breaks respite care service and other Sage House visitors enjoyed vintage activities throughout the day. The first of these was a fascinating talk displaying beautiful vintage compact make-up and handbags, presented by vintage-enthusiast and Sage House support worker, Vee.
Throughout the morning, Sage House visitors including people living with dementia, their carers and loved ones, were invited to admire a display of four stunning vintage cars.
The Day Breaks customers, who all live with dementia, marvelled at the vehicles including a 1932 Ford Model B, a 1940 pickup truck, a Jaguar D-type and a 1958 Edsel Ranger, all kindly brought in by local collectors.
The afternoon entailed a vintage fashion show, with outfits representing each decade worn by Sage House staff. The show was narrated for customers to reminisce and learn about the popular styles of the 1920s through to the 1980s.
To end the exciting day, a volunteer DJ, Brad Ainsworth from Cathedral Wealth Management, entertained everyone with a Vintage Disco. Customers danced in a packed Daisy’s Café, which was decorated with vintage-themed artwork made in Sage House activity sessions.
Themed days like this help to stimulate precious memories for people living with dementia, through reminiscence and enjoying the vintage activities.
Sage House in Tangmere provides vital and life-changing support for families affected by dementia, including free, specialist advisors, known as Wayfinders, who help people understand how to deal with dementia, with or without a formal diagnosis.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.