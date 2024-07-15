Local family support charity seeks new volunteers
Local family support, Home-Start CHAMS (Crawley, Horsham and Mid-Sussex) are currently recruiting for Home Visiting Volunteers for their September 2024 Prep course – spaces are limited.
Home-Start volunteers help local families with young children deal with the challenges they face. They support parents as they learn to cope, improve their confidence and build better lives for their children.
The aim of the training course is to prepare new volunteers for their role of working with families on a face-to-face basis and to explore how we can bring about better outcomes for children.
When?
The course will be held in Crawley across the following sessions – and we request that volunteers attend all sessions.
Session 1: Wednesday 11th September
Session 2: Wednesday 18th September
Session 3: Wednesday 25th September
Session 4: Wednesday 9th October
Session 5: Wednesday 16th October
Time: 9.30 – 2.30pm
What is the time commitment? approximately 1.5 to 2 hours per week
What benefits do the volunteers get? Ongoing support, a wealth of training and experience, as well as helping your local community.
To find out more, or to apply, please visit: www.homestartchams.org.uk or call 01293 416327 to speak to one of our friendly team members.
