Local football club raises £400 to tackle food waste and food poverty in Seaford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Volunteers from Seaford Environmental Alliance (SEA) met with Seaford Downs Walking Football Club on Monday morning to receive a cheque for £400.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This money will go directly to funding a new partnership between SEA and FareShare, to distribute 20-40 kgs of surplus food into the Seaford community for free each week.

"This kind offer from the football club came at such a perfect time for us, making it possible to commit to a whole year of weekly deliveries from FareShare," said Alice Sommerville from the Climate Hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This good quality, surplus food, which FareShare rescues from going to waste, will be available to anyone by visiting the community larder at the SEA Climate Hub, 4 Clinton Place, Seaford, on a Thursday morning from 11am.

SEA volunteers meet players at Downs Leisure Centre to accept cheque

The Climate Hub is open 10-1, Thurs, Fri and Saturday, and also hosts a Baby Bank with free pre-loved clothes for O-4s, and lots of advice and resources to help the community do their bit for the planet.

Phil Clarke from the football club said: "We really wanted to support a charity that gives back to the community, especially families who are struggling. We're really happy we can support this great project."