Local funeral directors and Haywards Heath In Bloom join together for a new memorial bench

Cllr Sandy Ellis, the chair of the Haywards Heath In Bloom committee. came up with the idea of a new memorial bench to allow residents and visitors to sit in peace in the beautiful surroundings of Western Road Cemetery.

The Haywards Heath In Bloom Committee was delighted to receive a beautiful Dove Bench, with doves being the symbol of peace, supplied by local Funeral Directors, Bridee Whyte, P&S Gallaghers and Paul Masson Funerals.

This has now been installed in the cemetery by the Grounds Team from Haywards Heath Town Council for all to enjoy while visiting the cemetery to remember their loved ones.

Cllr Sandy Ellis, Chair of Haywards Heath in Bloom Committee, said: “I wrote to these local businesses asking if they would consider helping Hayward’s Heath in Bloom find sponsorship for a new memorial bench to enhance the town’s beautiful managed cemetery.

The beautiful memorial bench in Western Road Cemetery.

"The response was just overwhelming in support and now anyone visiting Western Road will be able to use this delightful bench and soak up the beautiful maintained grounds ,which are award-winning and the pride of Haywards Heath Town Council’s own Grounds staff, who lovingly care for the cemetery.

"This beautiful dove bench was donated in kindness and will truly be appreciated by the community. Thank you so much to these local businesses for your kind generosity and beautiful legacy for the town.”