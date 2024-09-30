Local GP visits Extra Time Hubs to support health and wellbeing
During the GP's visit, attendees were treated to a talk from the doctor, as well as the chance to ask questions. Outside on the ball court, some other of our participants took part in a session of walking football — a slower-paced version of the sport the Crawley Community love. This session is perfect for people looking to stay active while reducing the risk of injury. Despite walking footballs slower nature, the walking football session is always full of energy and excitement as our participants take the hour of football very seriously!
A group of participants engaged in seated exercises led by Nuffield Health instructors, which has become a popular feature of the Extra Time Hubs recently. Especially for Paul, who is one of our hub’s regular participants. On the 6th of October, it is world cerebral palsy day, a chance to celebrate the amazing people in our community who have cerebral palsy and raise awareness. Paul has Cerebral Palsy; however, this does not stop him from taking part in all the activities offered at Hubs such as chair exercises, quizzes, and crafts. In a recent case study, Paul told our staff ‘Ben's armchair exercises’ were his favourite part of our sessions.
The seated exercise routines are specifically made to improve flexibility, strength, and mobility for individuals who may find traditional exercise challenging.
The GP’s visit was also an opportunity for members of the group to discuss their health concerns and get valuable advice from a medical professional.
The Extra Time Hub continues to be a vital support a system for the Crawley community, promoting both physical activity and social interaction. The combination of exercises, fun activities like walking football, and visits, ensures that everyone has the tools and support they need to live a healthier, more active life.
As always, the partnership with Nuffield Health remains strong, we are always grateful for their support with the group.
Extra Time Hubs is one of the Foundation’s community initiatives aimed at supporting older adults in staying active and socially engaged. Through a range of activities, including physical exercise and social events, the hubs provide a welcoming space for people to connect, share experiences, and promote health and wellbeing.
