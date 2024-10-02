Local home care teams support Alzheimer’s Society with sponsored walk, raising £770

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bluebird Care Worthing and Bluebird Care Gosport, a leading provider of home care and live-in care services, raised an impressive £770 through its sponsored walk and tea party events in support of Alzheimer’s Society. The events were part of the care provider’s national effort to raise £50,000 for the charity over the next year.

The teams hosted a sponsored walk, with team members, customers, and their families participating to raise much-needed funds for dementia research and support services.

Colleagues and friends set off bright and early from the Bluebird Care office in Chichester, heading towards Worthing. The group walked a total of 19 miles over the course of eight hours, totally around 35,000 steps each throughout the day.

Despite facing a few unexpected challenges along the way, including a hightide blocking their path at Climping which forced them to backtrack and re-route, the group arrived tired but fulfilled at the Bluebird Care Worthing offices at 6.45pm.

The teams also hosted tea parties at their individual services, inviting members of the local community to raise money by coming together and enjoying delicious treats and baked goods.

The care teams organised the event in a shared effort to raise awareness and funds for dementia care. The walk and accompanying fundraising tea parties saw overwhelming support from the community, demonstrating the collective desire to make a difference.

Lauren Betsworth, Registered Care Manager at Bluebird Care Worthing, commented: “Completing the walk was certainly challenging, but knowing it was for such a meaningful cause kept us motivated throughout. Alzheimer’s Society does incredible work, and we’re proud to be a part of this effort."

"Dementia impacts many of our customers, and our goal is to provide the best possible care while supporting the cause through our fundraising efforts. Every pound raised brings us one step closer to improving the lives of those living with dementia."

As part of Bluebird Care’s mission to transform dementia care at home, the home care provider’s offices across the country have joined forces with Alzheimer’s Society to raise a total of £50,000 over the next 12 months.

The fundraising partnership, which is championed by renowned choreographer and Alzheimer’s Society Ambassador Dame Arlene Phillips DBE, aims to support the vital work the charity does for those living with dementia and their families.