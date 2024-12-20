Local homecare provider helps raise vital funds for Sussex hospice

Local homecare provider Promedica24 East and Mid Sussex and the Sussex Care Hub have helped to raise vital funds for St Catherine’s Hospice. The funds will provide much needed support to those across Sussex who are living with a life-limiting condition, caring for someone who is, or grieving the death of a loved one.

Members of the Sussex Care Hub assisted with two festive fundraising activities to raise money for the hospice in December: cookie packing and gift wrapping. The Sussex Care Hub members packed 250 cookies at St Catherine’s Hospice, which were then sold at the Thales Christmas Fair at the start of the month, raising over £300.

The gift wrapping, which is ongoing, is taking place at a stall in County Mall, Crawley. At the stall, which is open until the 24th December, shoppers are able to have their gifts wrapped in exchange for a donation.

The Sussex Care Hub, which meets four times a month, is a group of healthcare professionals who run networking groups across Sussex to create a trusted support network and a place for information sharing. The Hub has supported a number of charity initiatives across its locations in Brighton & Hove, Mid-Sussex, Eastbourne, and Horsham. Lesley Cruickshank-Robb, one of Promedica24’s Care Consultants, runs the Sussex Care Hub and regularly supports the Hub’s fundraising and charity initiatives.

Cookie packing

Promedica24, which provides flexible homecare services to allow people to maintain their independence in their homes, regularly supports local initiatives in the areas where it operates. Promedica24 has also been a sponsor of The Glamour Club, based in Worthing, since 2018 - a series of vintage-themed events aimed at tackling social exclusion and loneliness.

Lesley Cruickshank-Robb, Regional Partner at Promedica24, commented:

“All of us at Promedica24 and the Sussex Care Hub are proud to support St Catherine’s Hospice. We believe in giving back to the communities we serve, and this event is a perfect example of how collaboration can make a real difference in people’s lives.

“It was great to see everyone’s smiling faces at both the cookie packing and the gift wrapping. As homecare providers, we understand the importance of quality hospice care, and we are delighted to be able to raise crucial funds for St Catherine’s.”

Gift wrapping stall

Auds Stapleton, Corporate Fundraising Manager at St Catherine’s Hospice, commented:

“Promedica24 and the Sussex Care Hub have been incredibly supportive of St Catherine’s Hospice and it’s thanks to partnerships like this that we can continue offering expert hospice care to those who need it.”