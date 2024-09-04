Local hospital radio station, ‘Seaside Hospital Radio’, to release new, free 2024 / 2025 magazine

Seaside Hospital Radio (SHR), formerly known, as ‘Radio Southlands’, who, broadcast to the patients, staff, visitors, and, volunteers, of both, Worthing Hospital, and, Southlands Hospital, in Shoreham, have announced the imminent release of their new, free, 2024 / 2025 magazine, which will be available shortly, in Worthing Hospital, Southlands Hospital in Shoreham, libraries, health centres, local railway stations, large, smaller retailers, and chemists.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Magazine editor, Andy Martin, previously a presenter with SHR tells us: “This issue advises, how easy it is to listen to SHR, whether in hospital, recovering at home, or just wanting to listen to SHR anywhere in the world.

"It also includes a lovely piece on the recently opened Commemorative Garden at Southlands Hospital, and items such as ‘the history of Seaside Hospital Radio’, presenter profiles, details of the programme schedule, and all sorts of great, fun, and other interesting things!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy continues: “SHRs’ studios’, have been based, at Southlands Hospital, in Shoreham, for over 50 years, and SHR have had many famous names, and former members associated with the station, including for example, national radio, and TV personality, Simon Mayo, the late / great, Ambrose Harcourt (Southern Sounds, Southern FM, Heart, Regency Radio, Brighton), and, regional television presenter, Fred Dinenage MBE, who was SHRs’, Vice-President, for 20 years.”

SHR 2024 / 2025 Magazine 'Taster'

Seaside Hospital Radio, is available worldwide, on smart speaker, smart phone, internet radio, by just saying, for example, Alexa / Siri, ‘play Seaside Hospital Radio’, or by scanning the, QR code, on the cover of the new magazine, which will shortly be able to be viewed, and, read, on their website, www.seasidehr.com