Local housebuilder donates £1,500 to Sussex charity

Local housebuilder Cala Homes has donated £1,500 to the Chailey Heritage Foundation, a specialist charity supporting children and young people with complex disabilities.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donation forms part of Cala’s Community Pledge initiative, which it has just launched at its Wivelsfield development, The Oaks.

Chailey Heritage Foundation, based near The Oaks, provides education, care, and vital therapies for children and young people with physical disabilities, complex medical conditions, and communication challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All students at its school are wheelchair users and face significant learning barriers, with many experiencing sensory impairments and limited verbal communication.

Chailey Heritage Foundation

The donation from Cala Homes will fund a full year of hippotherapy sessions for one young person. This unique and transformative therapy uses the natural movement of horses to deliver physical, emotional, and sensory development.

Hippotherapy is one of several vital therapies offered by the charity that empower children with complex needs to build life-changing skills - from finding ways to communicate with loved ones to experiencing the freedom of independent movement, while experiencing the simple joy of being a child.

Tanya Hunt, Head of Fundraising at Chailey Heritage Foundation, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Cala Homes for their kind donation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hippotherapy is a life-changing form of physiotherapy, and we can only continue to provide it thanks to the support of generous donors.”

This donation is part of the brand’s Community Pledge, a UK-wide initiative bespoke to each of Cala’s developments, with the latest launch taking place in Wivelsfield at its ‘The Oaks’ development.

The Community Pledge, developed by Cala’s local teams and shaped by community input, goes beyond the standard legal obligations. It delivers added value through a range of tailored initiatives, including bursaries, donations, staff volunteering, and more.

Liz Stone, Sales and Marketing Director at Cala Homes, said: “At Cala, we believe it’s our responsibility to not only build homes but to support the communities in which we build.

“We’re proud to contribute to the incredible work of Chailey Heritage Foundation and help make a meaningful difference in a young person’s life.”