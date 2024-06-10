Local housebuilder sponsors Lindfield Village Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year’s Lindfield Village Day featured a full live music stage thanks to sponsorship from local businesses including Bovis Homes.

The housebuilder contributed £1,750 towards the cost of running the event, which took place at the Common on Saturday (June 1).

People turned up to enjoy the various attractions, which included 120 stalls, a competition tent, children’s dog show, food and drink quarter, and events and games arena.

The day began with the traditional procession down the high street, which this year featured floats and vehicles for the first time and carried an Olympic opening ceremony theme.

Credits Clare Osken - The locals enjoying the day event.

Among the acts to perform on the main stage were DJ Greg and local covers bands Murdoch’s Crazy Eyes and Phoenix Fires.

David Tingley, Lindfield Village Day co-coordinator, said: “Lindfield Village Day is a brilliant event, put on by volunteers for everyone in Lindfield. Now in its 46th year, the event continues to evolve but is still as much-loved as it ever was.

"Sponsorship from businesses like Bovis Homes enabled us to take the plunge, and the financial risk, to put on a full live music stage at the event - which has been a real draw for many visitors to Lindfield Village Day.

“Running an event which saw 7-10k visitors costs a lot of money in 2024, and we are truly grateful for the support Bovis Homes has given to this community occasion.

"As a fundraiser for Lindfield's King Edward Hall, any profits from the day will be put back into the community hall run as a registered charity - where previous funds have been used for special projects like replacement chairs and updating the fabric of the 113-year-old building."

Bovis Homes is building 200 new homes at its Walstead Park location off Scamps Hill in the village.

Ginny James, regional sales and marketing director for Bovis Homes, said: “We are always looking for ways to support the local communities where we build and this is the second year in a row that we have sponsored Lindfield Village Day.

