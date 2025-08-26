Local housebuilder supports Sussex social enterprise with £1,500 donation

Local housebuilder, Cala Homes, has donated £1,500 to The Butterfly Project, a Sussex-based support hub for adults with learning disabilities, autism, and acquired brain injuries.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Butterfly Project provides a range of services designed to promote independence, personal growth, and community inclusion. It works one-on-one with individuals to help set and achieve meaningful goals, whether that’s building life skills, exploring employment opportunities, or simply gaining confidence.

Cala Homes’ donation forms part of its wider Community Pledge initiative and will support the development of The Butterfly Project’s forest schooling, an innovative outdoor learning approach, which is an important part of its work and can reduce anxiety, improve communication skills and support physical, emotional, and social development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo Harwood, Service Manager at The Butterfly Project, said: “At The Butterfly Project, we’re committed to empowering adults with learning disabilities to live full, independent lives on their own terms. Using Active Support and the innovative Big Life Adventure software, we enable individuals to take positive risks, make informed decisions, and pursue meaningful personal goals. Every step of the journey is designed to build confidence, foster independence, and create a strong sense of purpose.

The Butterfly Project

“Cala’s generous donation will allow us to purchase vital resources to enrich our Forest School sessions, bringing meaningful experiences and supporting positive mental wellbeing for the people we support.”

This donation is part of Cala’s Community Pledge, an initiative dedicated to supporting the communities in which Cala builds. The pledge includes tailored measures for each development, addressing specific community needs through bursaries, learning programmes, and more.

Liz Stone, Sales and Marketing Director at Cala Homes, said: “At Cala, supporting the communities and making a positive and lasting impact in the areas where we build is a key part of our mission.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Butterfly Project’s work is truly inspiring and we’re proud that our donation will help continue this important work that’ll make a lasting difference in people’s lives.”

The Butterfly Project

As part of the brand-new community of Mowbray in Horsham, Cala Homes has launched their Furzefield development, offering a collection of 2 bedroom apartments and 2-, 3- & 4- bedroom homes. For more information about the development, please call 01403 582344 or visit https://www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/south-east-england/west-sussex/furzefield-mowbray-village-horsham/.

For more information on Cala Homes and its Community Pledge, please visit www.cala.co.uk/sustainability/building-communities/community-pledge/.