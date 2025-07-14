Local Lib Dem MP hosts supermarket surgery in Burgess Hill

Liberal Democrat MP for Mid Sussex, Alison Bennett, took politics into the aisles last Friday as she hosted a supermarket surgery at Tesco in Burgess Hill.

The informal drop-in session, held on the morning of 11th July, gave local shoppers the chance to speak directly with their Member of Parliament whilst doing their weekly shop. Running for over 90 minutes, the event offered residents a chance to raise concerns, ask questions, and seek help on a wide range of local and national issues.

Topics brought up by constituents included the welfare system, property management problems, and pressures facing NHS and social care staff. Young people also stopped by to speak with Ms. Bennett about their hopes—and worries—for the future of British politics.

Speaking after the event, Ms. Bennett described the supermarket setting as the perfect place for making political engagement more accessible.

“It was great to talk to Mid Sussex people and hear directly from them about their concerns,” she said. “Holding surgeries in places like supermarkets makes it easier for people to approach me, whether they’ve got a long-standing issue or just want a quick chat.”

She added: “It’s very important to me to reach people who might not email or write to their MP but still have serious concerns about local or national issues. These people deserve to be heard, and I am determined to make sure they get the opportunity to share their worries with their elected representative in an accessible and informal setting.”

Alison Bennett MP thanked the staff at Costa and Tesco for hosting the event and extended her gratitude to the people who stopped to speak to her.

The pop-up session is part of Alison’s broader effort to be visible and connected across Mid Sussex. Further community-based surgeries are being planned throughout the constituency in the coming months.